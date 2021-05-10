WARDEN - In a town of only 2,800, nine new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days is considered an outbreak in Warden. The outbreak has resulted in the quarantine of over 60 students at Warden Elementary for possible exposure to coronavirus, drawing attention from Grant County’s Health District.
Health District officials are currently investigating what’s been called an “outbreak” at Warden Elementary.
“We are working directly with the Warden School District to quickly respond to mitigate the outbreak and avoid additional spread of this virus,” said Grant County Health District’s Misty Aguilar.
However, only one case at the elementary level has been reported on the school district’s website over the last two weeks.
In total, 63 elementary students have been quarantined for coronavirus, 11 middle school students have been sequestered, and six high school students have been isolated despite three positive cases reported over the last three days.