WENATCHEE — Outgoing Wenatchee School District Superintendent Paul Gordon has been named superintendent for a Chicago-area school district.
Gordon, who has served as superintendent in Wenatchee for the past three years, announced his resignation last week, effective June 30. Gordon came to Wenatchee from the Glen Ellyn School District in the Chicago area in 2019. Gordon’s resignation was due to family circumstances that will bring him back to the Midwest.
Chicago-area St. Charles School District this week appointed Gordon to the superintendent position starting July 1.
“Dr. Gordon is an experienced leader, a visionary educator, and a thoughtful communicator with infection energy,” St. Charles school board president Jillian Barker stated. “The school board believes that his combined personal and professional attributes make him an outstanding choice to lead as the next superintendent of schools.”