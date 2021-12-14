OLYMPIA — Since the first COVID-19 vaccine shipment arrived in Washington state one year ago on Tuesday, more than 11.3 million doses of vaccine have been administered across the state.
The state Department of Health reported Tuesday that more than 5.4 million Washington residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. As of Monday, nearly 82 percent of the population age 12 and older in the state has received at least one dose and 75.3 percent is fully vaccinated.
“It is amazing to see how far we have come in just one year,” said state Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah. “From mass vaccination sites, to public-private partnerships through the Vaccine Action Command and Coordination System Center, mobile vaccination efforts through Care-a-Van, and more, it is clear this response has taken an immense amount of ingenuity and hard work. I am proud to serve as the state’s Secretary of Health and call Washington home.”
Officials say more than 1.7 million eligible Washingtonians have not started their vaccination series, which puts them at higher risk of getting seriously sick, hospitalized, or dying from COVID-19.
People age 5 and older are eligible to receive a vaccine. Booster doses are recommended for everyone age 16 and older, six months after completing Pfizer or Moderna shots or two months after getting the Johnson and Johnson shot. In less than six weeks, more than 158,000 children ages 5 through 11 have received their first dose.
“Seeing kids as young as 5 get their COVID-19 vaccines is another great illustration of the progress that has happened over the past year,” said Michele Roberts, acting assistant secretary.
