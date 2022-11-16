OTHELLO - A torrent of monetary support has come in for the pregnant widow of an Othello man who died while canoeing with their three sons at the Columbia Wildlife Refuge in Adams County on Friday.
One of the three children made it out of the seep lake alive after the canoe they were in capsized sending all four of them into the harshly-cold water, the others succumbed to hypothermia.
A couple of days after their deaths, a family members started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs and to transfer the bodies for burial in Mexico.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the crowdsource funding page has raised $31,229. The largest single donation was $1,000 followed by several $500 donations. A total of 511 people have donated to the page.
To donate to the GoFundMe page, click here.
According to Porfirio family and those related to them, a viewing will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Stevens Funeral Chapel in Othello on Nov. 17 and a mass will be held on Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Parish.