OTHELLO - With assistance from other local law enforcement agencies, Moses Lake Police Department’s Street Crime Unit busted a teen who allegedly had a large amount of heroin on him.
Moses Lake Police say they arrested 19-year-old Jose Torres-Moreno after a traffic stop on Friday afternoon in the 1900 block of Hampton Road.
Authorities say Jose had 2.3 pounds of heroin on him and over $7,000 in cash.
Torres-Moreno was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of possession of heroin with intent to deliver.
The investigation into Torres-Moreno began in Moses Lake, but the arrest with made thanks to assistance from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Othello Police Department.