OLYMPIA — New data released Tuesday shows the number of people dying from drug overdoses in Washington state continues to rise.
Drug-related overdose deaths in the state topped 2,000 in 2021, a more than 66% increase compared to 2019, according to the state Department of Health. Officials added overdose deaths are increasing across all groups and is fastest growing among Black, Latinx and Native American people.
More than half of the overdose deaths are because of fentanyl, and fentanyl overdose deaths have increased about 10-fold since 2016, officials said.
“Overdose deaths are a public health emergency, and fentanyl is a major driver,” Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, MD, MPH, Chief Science Officer, said. “What looks like a prescription oxycodone pill could be a counterfeit with more than enough fentanyl to kill. People who use drugs should assume that any drugs bought on the street, online, or from a friend has fentanyl.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last year reported that for the first time, more than 100,000 Americans had died of drug overdoses over a 12-month period. About two-thirds of the deaths were linked to fentanyl and other synthetic drugs, which can be 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, heroin or prescription opioids.
People should consider carrying at least two doses of naloxone to help prevent deaths from opioid overdose. Everyone in Washington can have a naloxone prescription filled at a pharmacy by using a standing order, officials said.
“The continued increase in overdose deaths is alarming, but there are things we can do to save lives. Carrying naloxone can make the difference between life and death in many overdose situations,” said Kwan-Gett. “It can be effective for all opioids, including fentanyl, but in some cases may require more than one dose to reverse an overdose.”