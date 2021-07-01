ORONDO - A semi driver is lucky to be ok after driving down an embankment and into the Columbia River early this morning.
At around 1:00 a.m., authorities say 71-year-old Conda Reddy busted through the guardrail at milepost 227 on US 97.
Trooper John Bryant says the semi and the tractor trailer completely went into the Columbia River. Luckily, Bryant says the driver managed to escape the cab of his truck and swim to shore where he found himself stranded on some rocks along the bank. Suffering only from a concussion, the driver was rescued after spending about a half hour on the rocks.
The semi typically hauls fruit, but the trailer was empty at the time of the wreck.
As of 10 a.m. the trailer and cab were still in the water and crews were working to pull them out. The cab was submerged in about 40 feet of water.
The Department of Ecology has deployed booms to catch the diesel oil spilling from the semi. There will be some intermittent road closures as crews pull the wreckage from the river.
The cause of the crash is unknown, but there were some rocks in the roadway in the area where the semi went through the guardrail.