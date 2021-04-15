CHELAN - Robert Bordner, owner of Slidewaters water park in Chelan, is unveiling a new outdoor adventure creation of his in mid-May.
Bordner announced the May 15, 2021 opening of High Trek Chelan. The new ropes adventure and zip lines course is the product of a partnership between High Trek Adventures of Everett, Washington and Slidewaters of Chelan, Washington. The adventure course and zip lines offer the thrill-seekers a dry-land activity more than nine months out of the year. Bordner says there are over 60 challenging elements spread across the three-level course; included in the course are over 400 feet of zip lines.
“It is so exciting to bring this family-friendly activity to Slidewaters and Chelan,” Owner Brad Halbach said. “We love seeing guests of all ages up in the air having a great time conquering the course.”
High Trek Chelan also bringing the first axe-throwing venue to the Chelan Valley. Owners say there will be a four-lane axe throwing venue which will feature digital targets and scoring.
High Trek Chelan will operate annually with regular hours from April until October with additional operations available by request November through March.
The High-Trek Chelan venue is High-Trek Adventure's second ropes course. It's fully functioning first ropes course is at Paine Field in Everett and its second course will be located at 106 Waterslide Drive.