MOSES LAKE - Omar and Farid Altayar, longtime residents of Moses Lake, are getting into the coffee business.
The Altayar family owns the FAA Self Service Car Wash at the corner of Pioneer Way and Nelson Rd. in Moses Lake.
Omar says he and his dad are building a two-story building that will house inventory and equipment on the second story and a functioning walk-up and drive-up coffee and specialty drink stand below.
Currently under constriction, the coffee stand is situated on the other side of the parking lot where their car wash business sits on.
The existing coffee stand that owns their own plot next to the car wash will continue to operating side by side of the Altayars’ new coffee stand.
Expected to open around the start of spring, Omar says his newest business will be called: FAA Coffee House.
Omar says the drink stand will have three windows, two on each side for drive up customers and one in the center for those wanting to walk up. In addition, Omar says the shop will also serve specialty drinks like boba teas and ice cream. For efficiency reasons, Omar mentioned that fact that the coffee house will have twice the coffee making equipment for each window.
“We started working on this project two years ago, the engineering process took a long time,” Omar told iFIBER ONE news. “We are getting into this business because we see the demand.”
The Altayars have lived in Moses Lake since the 1970’s and Omar is a graduate of Moses Lake High School. The Altayars have owned and still own various businesses in town. Omar is also a Moses Lake School District employee who is the district's locksmith and maintenance person.
If all goes well with their first coffee house, Omar says his family plans to open a second stand elsewhere in the city.