MOSES LAKE - After years of sitting vacant, the building that housed the Old Blue Coffee House and Brewery will be brought back to life by a restauranteur out of Royal City.
The owners of Smulligan’s Pizza & BBQ announced their purchase of the Old Blue building Thursday evening.
The building is situated on Evelyn Drive near the Goodwill store in Moses Lake.
The restaurant was opened by developer Ted Yao in 2014, but closed a short time later.
The owners of Smulligan’s BBQ in Royal City are Warren and Cynthia Small. The Smalls said they closed the deal on the sale on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
The Smalls did not confirm whether the building will reopen as another Smulligan’s or under another name.