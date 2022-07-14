WENATCHEE — Firefighters responded to two suspicious fires Thursday morning, one in Wenatchee and one in East Wenatchee about 30 minutes apart.
Chelan County Fire District 1 told NewsRadio 560 KPQ that the first fire was reported at about 6:30 a.m. near the George Sellar Bridge in East Wenatchee and moving toward Fred Meyer. Witnesses reported seeing a man in the area of where the fire was started but the man was not located.
About a half hour later, a small brush fire was reported in the 400 block of South Mission Street in Wenatchee. Firefighters confirmed the fire was started by an unknown suspect.
Fire district officials say it does not appear the two fires are connected.
No structures were damaged in either fire and no injuries were reported.
Both fires are under investigation.