EAST WENATCHEE — Pangborn Memorial Airport will host two World War II era planes in August, with tours and flights offered.
The Flying Legends of Victory Tour will be at the East Wenatchee airport from Aug. 1-7, featuring the B-17 Flying Fortress “Sentimental Journey” and the B-25 Mitchell “Made in the Shade.”
Ground tours are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 2-4 and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 5-7. Tickets are $15 per person or $30 for a family of four. Tickets are purchased at the gate and no reservations are required.
Reservations to take a flight in one of the planes range from $375 to $850 per person. Reservations can be made online here: https://bit.ly/3uPDOxI
The tour planes are based out of the Airbase Arizona Museum.
Saturday, Aug. 6 also marks the return of Pangborn’s Festival of Flight, a family-friendly event featuring aviation history, aircraft, food vendors and exhibits. For more information, visit www.flywenatchee.com.