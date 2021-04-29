FORD - The adoption of kittens and puppies has reportedly increased by a significant margin during pandemic lockdowns. Though, chickens have apparently, the newest comfort animal after the pandemic began.
Pennsylvania-based Rent The Chicken is America’s largest chicken rental company, and it now has a satellite location in Ford, Washington which is 37 miles northwest of Spokane.
Owned by Phil and Jenn Tompkins, Rent The Chicken supplies hens to 26 U.S. states. The Tompkins family says they saw a 30 percent increase in hen rentals during the pandemic.
Last year, a Rent The Chicken homestead started by a Ford woman named Jackie opened for business. Tompkins says anyone in eastern Washington or north Idaho who is interested in renting chickens and a coop can contact Jackie.
Chickens can be rented and kept up to six months (spring-fall) with a one-time up-front fee and deposit. Rent The Chicken chickens and supplies can be picked up from the Ford, Washington location, or it can be delivered. Delivery fees apply to customers living 50 miles or more from the Ford area. For example, the additional delivery fee for someone living in Ephrata would be an additional $200 on top of the rental fees. However, Tompkins says a person can always drive to Ford to pick up the chickens and rental equipment.
Customers must prove that they have adequate and appropriate space for the chickens.
The following are the rental packages you can get through Rent The Chicken:
2021 Standard Rental Package - $500
- Rentals available: Now – November
- Delivery, setup, and pick-up of the contents
- 2 Rent The Chicken Egg-Laying Hens
- 8-14 eggs per week
- 1 Standard Chicken Coop that can be easily moved
- 1 Food dish
- 1 Water dish
- 100 pounds of Chicken Feed (optional non-gmo feed available for $50 more)
- Quick guide for taking care of your Rent The Chickens
- A copy of "Fresh Eggs Daily" by Lisa Steele
2021 Standard Upgrade Rental Package - $600
- Rentals available: Now – November
- Delivery, setup, and pick-up of the contents
- 2 Rent The Chicken Egg-Laying Hens
- 8-14 eggs per week
- 1 Deluxe Chicken Coop that can be easily moved (usually fits four hens!)
- 1 Food dish
- 1 Water dish
- 100 pounds of Chicken Feed (optional non-gmo feed available for $50 more)
- Quick guide for taking care of your Rent The Chickens
- A copy of "Fresh Eggs Daily" by Lisa Steele
2021 Deluxe Rental Package - $700
- Rentals available: Now – November
- Delivery, setup, and pick-up of the contents
- 4 Rent The Chicken Egg-Laying Hens
- 16-28 eggs per week
- 1 Deluxe Chicken Coop that can be easily moved
- 1 Food dish
- 1 Water dish
- 200 pounds of Chicken Feed (optional non-gmo feed available for $100 more)
- Quick guide for taking care of your Rent The Chickens
- A copy of "Fresh Eggs Daily" by Lisa Steele
