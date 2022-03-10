SEATTLE — A state advisory group has decided against recommending a COVID-19 vaccine requirements for students in K-12 schools.
The advisory group was created in the fall by the state Board of Health, tasked with researching whether a COVID-19 vaccine would meet the scientific criteria needed to be added to the list of school immunizations. The volunteer group includes doctors, public health officers and state and local education leaders.
The advisory group has met multiple times before deciding it will recommend against adding the COVID vaccine to the state’s administrative code.
“We need to keep our eye on the long term of what we’re trying to accomplish, and I think that’s community health overall,” Greg Lynch, a member of the advisory groupsaid during the Feb. 24 meeting. “We can’t afford right now to create a movement where the call is ‘Go fast now,’ without having a complete picture (of long-term data), which I worry about.”
Others also expressed concerns about a lack of vaccine data for school-aged kids and potentially unpredictable social impacts from imposing a mandate.
“As a clinician, I’m used to uncertainty,” said Dr. Ben Wilfond, another group member and a pulmonologist at Seattle Children’s Hospital. “I actually think the data with regards to COVID is more than sufficient for me to recommend this for anybody enthusiastically.
“But for those who are not ready to be there themselves and the implications of having this as a school requirement, all the things that come with that far outweigh the value of incremental change in (community) vaccination that might happen … if we had this requirement.”
The technical group investigated COVID shots’ efficacy and affordability, the morbidity of the disease, and the reality of delivering and tracking shots.
According to the state’s administrative code that requires immunizations for entry to schools or daycares, students are required to be vaccinated against, or show proof of acquired immunity for, chickenpox, measles, mumps, rubella, polio, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B and a few other diseases.
Students with medical, religious, philosophical or personal exemptions are excluded from the requirement.
The board is expected to make a decision on next steps at a meeting in April.