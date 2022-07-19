EAST WENATCHEE — After two years of cancellations due to COVID-19, Pangborn’s Festival of Flight in East Wenatchee returns Saturday, Aug. 6.
Formerly know as Aviation Days, the free, family friendly event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pangborn Memorial Airport.
The event features East Wenatchee’s aviation history of being the landing site of the first nonstop transPacific flight. Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon flew Miss Veedol from Misawa, Japan and crash landed in the bluffs above East Wenatchee on Oct. 5, 1931.
Visitors can enjoy free activities, drawings, food vendors, face painting and a Japanese Taiko drum band. Miss Veedol and other aircraft will be on display and helicopter rides are offered for a fee.
This year’s event also marks the return of the Commemorative Air Force’s B-25 and B-17, available for tours and flights.