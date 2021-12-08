OMAK - According to his mom, 16-year-old Elias Clark of Omak has another chance at life after he was shot in the back at a party on Saturday, Nov 20.
The shooting left Clark paralyzed from just below the neck down; he’s still able to use his arms.
The shooter, 19-year-old Daemien Conway was found after leaving the scene and was arrested. Conway has been charged with third degree assault, tampering with evidence and reckless endangerment; he was arraigned on Tuesday. It’s believed that Conway was being reckless with the gun he was handling at the time of the shooting.
According to the GoFundMe established to benefit Elias, his mother, Misty Waugh, says Elias was transported from Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane to St. Luke’s Medical Rehabilitation on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Waugh says the bullet pierced Elias’s lung, causing it to collapse, but now says his lung is healing successfully.
She expects to see Elias return home within the next three to four weeks.