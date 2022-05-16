OTHELLO - A parent says their son's teacher at his elementary school in Othello has been “suspended” after posting a video that appears to prod at their son for getting a grammatical question wrong in class. On Monday, the Othello School District says a teacher "a teacher is on administrative leave," after iFIBER ONE News brought the matter to its attention.
The father of the Hiawatha Elementary student told iFIBER ONE News that the teacher had been “singling out” his son for at least the entirety of the 2021-2022 school year. The man also told us that he’s made a number of reports to the school district and claims nothing was done to quell his and the student’s mother’s concerns. The father says his son gets nervous when he’s called on in class and does “not like to be in the spotlight.”
In addition, the father and mother tell iFIBER ONE News that the administration tends to “dismiss” their son’s side of the story when he explains himself over a conflict in class or has a concern about his treatment.
Despite the teacher not naming the student in the video, the parents say they were able to confirm it was about their child based on their son’s testimony of what happened, and that at least one of the commenters referred to their son by name in the comments thread, referring to him as "a bum."
“I want to see her get fired,” the father told iFIBER ONE news during a telephone conversation. “The purpose behind me going public with this is so other parents don’t back down from the school district when their complaints aren’t being handled properly, school staff need to be held accountable for their actions.”
