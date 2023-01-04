WENATCHEE - A 7-year-old Wenatchee girl's parents are asking the community for help in giving their daughter the time of her life after learning that she only has months to live.
After fighting a brain tumor that had been consuming the left side of her brain since she was three months old, Camila Camarena's family will soon face life without their little girl after learning that a tumor is now taking over the right side of her brain, taking her condition from 'debilitating' to 'terminal,' according to her parents.
To make life as pleasant as possible for their daughter before her passing, the Camarena family wants to take Camila to Disneyland, but lacks the financial resources to do so at this point.
A GoFundMe has been created by Teresa Camarena, Camilia's mother, in hopes of raising enough funds to make Camila's dream come true.