MOSES LAKE - The passage of a historical measure by congress last week has fortified REC Silicon’s fate for the better in Moses Lake. U.S. President Joe Biden signed off on the bi-partisan Inflation Reduction Act, which includes large perks that puts big money in the pockets of clean energy companies nationwide, including REC Silicon.
“This is a game changer,” said REC Silicon FBR Sales Vice President Chuck Sutton.
The bill provides a number of critical tax incentives that will directly benefit Moses Lake’s polysilicon manufacturing plant.
One of the incentives inspires solar power projects to buy materials from domestic manufactures. Buying from a domestic manufacturer increases their usual 30% tax credit to 40%. Manufactured goods like solar panels, inverters, electrical gear, etc. must initially be 40% US manufactured; that percentage will increase in the future.
The brightest highlight of the bill that boosts REC Silicon’s ability to reopen are the Ossoff Manufacturing Credits for solar modules. According to REC Silicon CEO James May II, REC Silicon will get a tax reimbursement of $3 per kilogram of manufactured polysilicon; an incentive that allots an additional $45 million-$50 million per year to the Moses Lake’s polysilicon operation.
“This Credit substantially improves the economics of restarting FBR facility and it clearly supports the company’s decision to restart and utilize 100% of the available FBR production capacity,” James May II, CEO of REC Silicon.
Additional tax credits will be afford to REC Silicon because its ability to store energy; REC is one of the largest producers of silane gas in the U.S. Silane gas is used for a wide range of applications, including electronics applications such as semiconductor insulation coating and epitaxial coating, optical fibers, and chemical applications such as fine ceramics.
“The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act is expected to drive large scale investments to develop a robust solar supply chain in the United States. REC Silicon’s US based manufacturing facilities are ideally positioned to ensure that the objectives of this landmark legislation are realized. In addition, the passage of this legislation underpins REC Silicon’s decision to restart 100 percent of our FBR production. Efforts are well underway to restart our Moses Lake facility and we plan to achieve first production during Q4 2023.” said James A. May II, CEO.
REC Silicon plans to begin production in the fall of 2023 with plans to operate at 50% capacity utilization by spring 2024 and 100% capacity utilization by the fall 2024.