Pateros firefighters will honor and celebrate the life of a local teen who died by suicide earlier this month.
For the second time in less than a month, the Omak Chronicle reports that two teenagers have died from self-inflicted deaths in the southern portion of the county.
On the morning of April 12, the publication reports that 16-year-old Pateros High School student Nate Hart took his own life. A Brewster High School student had the same fate on March 17.
The Chronicle also reports that the suicide support and awareness group, Only7Seconds, is assisting and offering support to Hart’s family.
“This loss has been deeply felt across our local communities,” group wrote on its social media page. “There is no specific process for grief. Just as each life is unique and special, grief looks different for each person. Each situation is unique, with specific requests and needs.”
The group is directing people to help Hart’s family through the “Helping Carrie and Ed with Funeral Expenses” page on gofundme.com.
The group is also offering support to community members who are grieving.
As of April 30, Hart’s GoFundMe page has raised nearly $17,000 towards helping with funeral expenses.
On Saturday, May 1st Pateros firefighters and other members of the community are holding a “Nate Hart Memorial” benefit car wash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The car wash will be held at the Pateros Fire Department.
Nate Hart’s memorial service will take place on May 8th.