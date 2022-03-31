UPDATE — Repairs and paving work along westbound Interstate 90 near Moses Lake will extend into Friday after delays this week.
A contractor for WSDOT will be closing westbound exit 164 at Dodson Road and exit 169 at Hiawatha Valley Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for paving work.
WSDOT says detours will be in place.
The contractor has been working to repair and pave several westbound I-90 exits this week west of Moses Lake. The exit closures are part of road project to pave I-90 from Dodson Road to the Adams County line, according to WSDOT.