OKANOGAN - A pedestrian died after being struck by a car Friday night on Highway 97 near Okanogan.
Chad M. Vaughn, a 48-year-old Okanogan man, was walking north on Highway 97 at about 9:45 p.m. The state patrol says he was walking in the northbound lane when he was struck by a 2013 Ram pickup truck.
Vaughn was taken to Mid Valley Hospital in Omak where he later died, according to the state patrol.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 41-year-old Burlington man, and his passenger, a 42-year-old Burlington woman, were not injured.
The state patrol continues to investigate.