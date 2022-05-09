EPHRATA — A pedestrian died after being struck by a car Sunday night in Ephrata.
Kevin W. Gudde, 31, was walking east on Alder Street Northwest, just west of Fifth Avenue, at about 9:15 p.m. State troopers say he was struck in the road by an eastbound 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Gudde died at the scene, according to the state patrol.
The driver of the Jeep, a 23-year-old Moses Lake man, was not injured. He was a released at the scene and no charges are expected.
The state patrol continues to investigate.