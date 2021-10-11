SNOQUALMIE PASS - Washington State Troopers say a 28-year-old Kent man is dead after he was hit by a semi near the summit of Snoqualmie Pass early Sunday.
Trooper Rick Johnson says the victim was hit by a semi just after 6:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90 as the road ascended to the summit.
Troopers believe the pedestrian was knocked to the side of the road where they died.
Trooper Johnson says authorities have yet to notify the victim’s next of kin. Once family is notified, the identity of the deceased person will be released.
Troopers are still trying to determine why the victim was walking in the middle of the lane and why they were walking near the summit. It has not been confirmed if the victim was connected with a vehicle in the area.