CASHMERE — A pedestrian was struck by a car Sunday afternoon on Highway 2 in the Cashmere area.
Matthew I. Luke, a 21-year-old Cashmere man, was reported to be walking in the road on Highway 2, near Aplets Way, when he was struck by a westbound 2011 Audi A4, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Luke was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for his injuries.
The driver, a 19-year-old Baring man, was not injured.
The state patrol continues to investigate the incident.
Highway 2 was closed for about 30 minutes.