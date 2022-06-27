wsp

CASHMERE — A pedestrian was struck by a car Sunday afternoon on Highway 2 in the Cashmere area.

Matthew I. Luke, a 21-year-old Cashmere man, was reported to be walking in the road on Highway 2, near Aplets Way, when he was struck by a westbound 2011 Audi A4, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Luke was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for his injuries.

The driver, a 19-year-old Baring man, was not injured.

The state patrol continues to investigate the incident.

Highway 2 was closed for about 30 minutes.