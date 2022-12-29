SNOQUALMIE PASS — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by an unknown number of vehicles Wednesday night on Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass.
The 32-year-old pedestrian was reportedly sitting in the eastbound lanes just before 9 p.m. State troopers say the pedestrian was then hit by at least one vehicle.
The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene, according to the state patrol.
No drivers were injured.
The state patrol continues to investigate the incident.
Eastbound I-90 was closed for about three hours.