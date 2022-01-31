GEORGE - A pedestrian killed after being struck by a car on Interstate 90 near George last week has been identified as a Moses Lake woman.
State troopers say 44-year-old Christina M. Schmelling died at the scene of the crash that occurred early in the morning on Jan. 27.
Schmelling was standing in an eastbound lane of I-90 at milepost 155 where she was struck by an eastbound 2019 Subaru Ascent, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The driver involved, a 43-year-old Granite Falls, Wash. resident, was not injured.
The state patrol continues to investigate the incident.