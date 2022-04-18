EAST WENATCHEE — A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed early Sunday morning on state Route 28 near East Wenatchee.
The man was walking on eastbound SR 28, near South Tyee Avenue, when he was struck by a 2003 BMW 325 in the eastbound lane, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.
The driver of the BMW, 28-year-old Leavenworth resident Thomas A. O’Connell, reportedly left the scene, according to the state patrol. His vehicle was later located on Northwest Cascade Avenue, just south of Highway 2, about 50 minutes later. The state patrol says the car became disabled.
The state patrol continues to investigate the incident. Troopers are seeking a charge of felony hit-and-run against O’Connell.