OKANOGAN - A woman was killed Saturday evening when she was struck by a car on Highway 97 about four miles north of Okanogan.
Melissa A. Casarez, a 33-year-old Yakima resident, was walking on the southbound shoulder of Highway 97 at about 5 p.m. State troopers say she walked into the southbound lane and was struck by a 1998 Ford Escort.
The Ford was then rear-ended by a 1996 Ford Explorer, according to the state patrol.
Casarez died at the scene.
The driver of the Ford Explorer, a 51-year-old Okanogan man, was injured and taken to the hospital.
The state patrol continues to investigate the incident.