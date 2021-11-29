EPHRATA - A pedestrian who was struck by an SUV in early November in Ephrata has died from his injuries.
Rubio A. Angel, a 63-year-old Ephrata man, died Nov. 24 at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Just before 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 7, Angel was walking northbound on D Street Northeast near the bicycle lane. State troopers say the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, also heading north on D Street, drifted into the bike lane near Second Avenue Northeast and struck Angel.
Angel was transported to the Seattle hospital for his injuries.
The driver of the SUV, an 84-year-old Ephrata woman, was not hurt.
No citations were issued in the incident, according to the state patrol.