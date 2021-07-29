MESA - Two Grant County residents were injured in a rollover crash Thursday morning on state Route 17 about nine miles northwest of Mesa,
Thomas M. Barnes, a 36-year-old Soap Lake man, was driving a 2006 Ford F-150 south on SR 17, near Paradise Road. Traffic had slowed in front of Barnes when he reportedly drove off the road to the left, according to the Washington State Patrol.
State troopers say Barnes then overcorrected, causing the pickup truck to roll.
Barnes and his passenger, 34-year-old Ephrata resident Aaron K. Barnes, were both hurt and taken to Othello Community Hospital.
The state patrol cited Thomas Barnes for following too close. His pickup truck was totaled in the wreck.