On Thursday night, the Moses Lake School District's governing board green-lighted the renaming of Chief Moses Middle School, along with its new mascot.
A law passed by in 2021 by state legislators bans the use of Native American symbols and images for schools, mascots, logos and team names
The decision comes after the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation denied allowing schools to use Native American names, symbols and images as mascots, logos or team names.
The district has formed three committees to help during the selection process for new mascots. The district also created an online form for the public to submit ideas.
Chief Moses Lake Middle School will be renamed Columbia Middle School, changing the mascot name to the 'Redhawks.'