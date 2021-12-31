RITZVILLE - A person was found dead following a structure fire early Friday morning near Ritzville.
Adams County firefighters responded just before 5 a.m. to the 1800 block of East Wellsant Road for a reported structure fire.
Once the fire was under control, Adams County deputies were notified fire crews had found a deceased person in the debris inside the structure, according to the sheriff’s office.
Adams County detectives, the fire marshal and Washington State Patrol Crime Lab Response Team are currently investigating.
The name of the deceased has not yet been released.