BANKS LAKE — Firefighters say a person was OK after falling through the ice while fishing at Banks Lake on Sunday near Grand Coulee.
Grand Coulee Fire and EMS assisted at the scene of the reported exposure through the ice in the North Dam area. Fire officials say everyone was able to make it to shore before emergency personnel arrived.
One person fell through the ice but was able to maneuver back to shore.
Despite the cold water, no injuries were reported, according to firefighters.
The area is a popular ice fishing spot.