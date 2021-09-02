MOSES LAKE - One person is recovering from a gunshot wound after they were shot in the leg on Balsam Street Thursday afternoon.
Just before 4 p.m., Moses Lake Police Captain Dave Sands says a possible gang-related dispute occurred in the 1200 block of Balsam Street at or near Gillette Park.
One shot was fired, striking the person involved in the dispute in the leg. The injured subject fled into a nearby apartment and was transported in a personal vehicle to Samaritan Hospital where they received treatment. The injured person’s identity has not yet been revealed.
The person who pulled the trigger and their assailant were seen traveling at a high rate of speed nearby. Police managed to pull over the suspect vehicle and arrest two subjects. One of the subjects had been pepper sprayed during the altercation with the victim.
Police have not yet disclosed the identities of those who were arrested. It’s not yet known what the dispute was over.
No one else was hurt.