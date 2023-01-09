MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Coroner’s Office has revealed the identity of the victim who died in a house fire just outside of Moses Lake early Saturday.
The fire was reported at about 12:40 a.m. on Saturday. The fire occurred at a residence on Goodrich Road.
The Grant County Coroner says 85-year-old Delbert McKenzie was found dead in his kitchen. The cause of Delbert’s death has not been confirmed, but based on the condition of his body, it appears he died from smoke inhalation.
Grant County’s Fire Marshal says information about the fire is limited at this time, but the cause was ruled as ‘accidental,’ and the fire started inside the home.
The home was not a total loss; it sustained moderate fire damage.
