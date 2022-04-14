PESHASTIN - A woman in her 80s died Tuesday in Peshastin after her husband accidentally ran her over with their pickup truck while backing out of the driveway.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office told our news partner NewsRadio 560 KPQ that the accident occurred just before noon on Tuesday on Larson Road. The husband, also in his 80s, was backing his truck out of a narrow carport on the driveway and did not see his wife behind the truck.
“He normally would get in the truck and back the vehicle out so she did not have to try and squeeze inside,” sheriff’s office officials stated.
Investigators say the husband is not expected to face any charges and the incident was a “very horrific tragedy.”
The names of the couple involved were not released.