MATTAWA - Confirmed by Mattawa Mayor Maria (Maggie) Celeya on Tuesday, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have reached out to the city of Mattawa about helping offset the cost of rising garbage rates in the city.
In February, the city of Mattawa voted to raise its residential garbage rates from $18 to $23.
Recently, PETA’s President Ingrid Newkirk, penned a letter to Mayor Celeya about offsetting the rate increase in exchange for wrap-around Go Vegan ads on garbage trucks.
iFIBER ONE News was made aware of the proposition by PETA Junior Media Officer Tapi Mbundure on Monday. Unbeknownst to PETA, the city of Mattawa contracts with privately-owned Consolidated Disposal out of Ephrata.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to Consolidated Disposal Owner Autumn Dietrich who says she was unaware of PETA’s offer to the city of Mattawa. Dietrich says she plans to contact other garbage companies in the industry about PETA’s inquiry.
Celeya says she’s hasn’t confirmed if PETA’s prompt was legitimate.
After further research, it apparently is legit; PETA has offered to do the same in Houston, Texas and Memphis, Tennessee; neither city took them up on their offer.