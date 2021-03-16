WENATCHEE - It isn’t just north central Washington, gas prices are going up everywhere in America, according to GasBuddy Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan. The fuel expert says the average price for has in the Wenatchee Valley is $3.05 per gallon of unleaded regular fuel, which is up from $2.90 one year ago and 40 cents above fuel price points one month ago.
DeHaan predicts that fuel costs could increase by as much as 25 cents within the next month. DeHaan says the uptick is attributed to demand greatly outpacing supply.
“It’s been all about the pandemic recovery,” DeHaan told iFIBER ONE News on Tuesday. Around the time of the election, DeHaan says talk about the vaccine caused the stock market, along with oil prices, to skyrocket overnight.
He says vaccines give people hope about returning to normal causing a release of pent up fuel demand.
“People are starting to travel again,” DeHaan said.
DeHaan says gasoline likely won’t increase above $3.50 per gallon anywhere in 2021. He says in an extreme case, gas could rise as high as 50 cents this year, but says it’s very doubtful.