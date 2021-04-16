LEAVENWORTH - Situated at the northwest end of Lake Wenatchee, $3.95 million will get you the 7,000-square foot abode known as the Omnia Mountain Lodge.
Seattle Refined, a subsidiary of KOMO News in Seattle, reports that the mansion-like lodge’s asking price has fallen by $550,000 dollars; tumbling from a $4.5 million sales price in January 2021 to $3.95 million as of today.
Listed by the Popach Group, the Omnia Mountain Lodge comfortably sleeps 45 in 10 of its bedrooms, has over 1,200 of patio space, a large sauna, two hot tubs, eight bathrooms, multiple living spaces, etc.
The home is located off Lake Wenatchee Highway is a 30-minute scenic drive away from the city limits of Leavenworth.
The home itself has a Leavenworth address.