5:43 UPDATE -- Authorities have identified the man killed in a rollover crash near Quincy late Tuesday morning. The crash victim was ID'd as Efren Murillo-Tejeda of Quincy. Troopers say 'inattention' was factor in the crash.
QUINCY - A 42-year-old Hispanic male is dead after rolling his pickup truck in the ‘dip’ on SR 28 just west of Quincy’s city limits Tuesday morning.
Washington State Troopers say the crash happened shortly before noon.
Trooper John Bryant says the driver of the crashed truck was going eastbound on SR 28 when the vehicle in front of him stopped for another vehicle that was turning into a driveway. Bryant says the crash victim suddenly veered to the right to avoid the vehicle in front of him, hit a snow bank, bounced back into the road causing him to overcorrect and roll.
Bryant says the crash victim died at the scene.
Bryant says it's believed that the crash victim was not wearing a seatbelt.
Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.
No passengers were riding in the rolled vehicle.