GEORGE - A pickup truck caught fire Thursday morning following a collision with an SUV near George.
State trooper John Bryant says the wreck occurred in the area of the state Route 281 ramp, near Interstate 90.
The GMC pickup truck became fully-engulfed in flames following the collision. Grant County Fire District 3 responded and extinguished the fire.
No injuries were reported in the wreck. The driver of the pickup truck was able to get out safely.
As of 9:30 a.m., tow trucks are on scene. The SR 281 ramp is open but drivers are asked to use caution through the area.