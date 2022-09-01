BELLINGHAM - A pilot apparently had some time to kill after they spent a portion of their flight flying the pattern of a middle finger over Whatcom County in northwestern Washington.
According to FlightAware, the pilot spent most of their seven-hour flight traversing between Canada and Washington state. However, it appears at the end of the flight that things got a little comedic when the pilot opted to draw a middle finger with its traceable flight pattern. Flight paths are traced in the form of colored lines on maps.
Based on the pilot’s flight pattern, it’s clear that the plane intentionally drew the middle finger.
The person piloting the Piper Navajo took off from Bellingham International Airport at 9:15 a.m. and landed at the same airport at 4:09 p.m.
The motive behind the pilot’s ill-advised gesture is not known.