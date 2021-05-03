ROYAL CITY - A pilot sustained minor injuries when his plane flipped while attempting a turn after landing Monday morning northwest of Royal City.
The pilot and lone occupant of the 1960 Cessna 175B, 83-year-old Dwain Forester, was attempting a 180-degree turn after landing when the plane flipped onto its top at a private airstrip near Road 11 Southwest and Beverly Burke Road Southwest, about nine miles northwest of Royal City.
Royal Slope Fire and Rescue and Grant County sheriff’s deputies responded to assist the pilot.
The incident was reported just before 11 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.