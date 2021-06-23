SPOKANE - Meteorologists say aircraft, too, won’t be able to escape the effects of the extreme heat that will hit eastern Washington this weekend.
On Wednesday, the National Weather Service office in Spokane notified the public about high density altitude created by exceptionally hot air masses.
High density altitude can create tricky flying conditions for some pilots. Officials with the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) say high density altitude occurs when the air becomes “thinner” or less dense, and its density at a pilot’s location is equivalent to a higher altitude in a standard atmosphere.
NOAA reports that high density altitude accounts for 7.3% of all aviation weather-related accidents in the U.S.
NOAA listed the following hazards associated with high density altitude:
- Aircraft power is reduced. The engine will ingest less air to support combustion.
- Aircraft thrust is reduced. A propeller will have less "grip" on the air, while a jet engine will will exhaust less mass.
- Lift is reduced. The thinner air will exert less upward force on the airfoils.
- As a result, a longer takeoff and landing roll is required, especially for a fully-loaded aircraft. After takeoff, the aircraft will have a smaller rate of climb and will have a lower service ceiling.
Rich Mueller, Airport Director for the Grant County International Airport and Certified Flight Instructor (CFI), reminds pilots to be sure to double check their calculations for takeoff and landing with upcoming high temperatures and increased density altitude in mind.