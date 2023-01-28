MOSES LAKE - A 31-year-old Moses Lake man likely won't be driving anytime soon after he was pursued and arrested by law enforcement early Saturday.
At around 12:30 a.m., a Grant County Sheriff's deputy spotted a black 1989 Mercedes model 260 traveling 76 mph in a 50 mph zone on McConihe Road; authorities say the vehicle was driving erratically prompting suspicion of DUI.
Due to the vehicle's refusal to stop, a deputy used a PIT maneuver on the suspect car, causing it to slide into a ditch.
Before the vehicle could be pinned in, it steered out of the ditch and continued to McConihe Road and Road D-5 Northeast near Moses Lake.
The suspect, Rafael Romero, eventually stopped his vehicle and fled into an orchard where he was caught a short time later.
Romero now faces charges of felony eluding.