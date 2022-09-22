QUINCY - It appears that Quincy will have three pizza restaurants in the near future, according to county records.
Data released by the Grant County Assessor shows that improvements are being made at 401 F St SW for Pizza Hut.
The property is owned by KPE Property, LLC of Quincy.
About $365,000 in improvements are being made to make way for Pizza Hut.
The parcel was previously occupied by an auto body shop. Information about the business endeavor is limited.
Info about when Pizza Hut would begin to 'set up shop' and open for business was not disclosed.
Howevwr, construction is happening at the site.