pizza hut

Photo: Flickr

QUINCY - Another large restaurant chain has opened in Quincy this week.

Employees at the Pizza Hut on F Street in Quincy confirmed that the restaurant opened on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The pizza parlor is carryout and delivery only.

It's situated between the Les Schwab Tire Center and Love A Latte coffee shop off of SR 28. The parcel was previously occupied by an auto body shop. .

To place an order online or to find the eating establishment's phone number, you'll need to find the restaurant on pizzahut.com

Quincy has two other pizza restaurants. 