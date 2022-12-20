QUINCY - Another large restaurant chain has opened in Quincy this week.
Employees at the Pizza Hut on F Street in Quincy confirmed that the restaurant opened on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
The pizza parlor is carryout and delivery only.
It's situated between the Les Schwab Tire Center and Love A Latte coffee shop off of SR 28. The parcel was previously occupied by an auto body shop. .
To place an order online or to find the eating establishment's phone number, you'll need to find the restaurant on pizzahut.com.
Quincy has two other pizza restaurants.