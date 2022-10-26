It's a menu item you won't find within many square miles of Leavenworth, pizza in a cone. Coned Bros' line-out-the-door concept with Food Network-eqsue appeal is a show stopper for those seeking an avant garde-like eating experience.
Coned Bros is a locally-owned business, founded by two couples who live in Leavenworth. Best friends John Burpee and David Doutrich, along with their wives Melissa Burpee and Karen Doutrich, opened Coned Bros on October 14, 2022.
"We joined partnership with our long time friends David and Karen to bring Coned Bros," John Burpee told iFIBER ONE News. "David and I are brothers at heart and cut from the same cloth so we figured let’s just call it Coned Bros and represent who we are and give people a cool new experience in Leavenworth."
Coned Bros pizza cones have all the ingredients that your traditional pizza pie would contain, expect it's pizza dough that's molded into the shape of a cone. Some culinary savants might thumb their nose at notion of eating pizza in a cone, but who cares? It's pizza in a cone!
"The concept came from the need for our little town to have an option for our locals and tourists to have quality food items they can take on the go," Burpee explained.
"Our pizza cones are designed to be able to eat on the go while walking through the town or taking on the ride home. Our menu is designed around offering savory food and desserts our customers can enjoy while chilling in our cool vibe eatery or take on the go. My wife Melissa and I along with our kids frequent Disneyland and every time we visit we always have thought that Leavenworth could use an eatery that offers some of those specialty treats designed to be eaten while walking around. So, along with David and Karen, we decided to start designing a menu that we felt would work for our town. We also wanted to offer something different to our customers that they could not only get in Leavenworth, but not get anywhere. As far as we know, Coned Bros is the first of it's kind in Washington," Burpee added.
Coned Bros' menu spans well beyond pizza, but doesn't stray too far from their brand, hence, their ice creams that are of course, served in a waffle cone. And can we call Dole Whips ice cream? They serve the fruity, frozen, creamy treats that are famously served at Disneyland, Disney World, and other select locations.
In addition, Coned Bros has a unique dessert called "Churro Chill'n that places churros into a cup of ice cream with caramel drizzled on top. Lastly, they also concoct root beer floats. And a soon-to-be seasonal item that will be on the menu is their campfire s'mores cone with marshmallows, melted chocolate and graham cracker.
We've covered the sweets, back to the savories. For their seasonal menu, Burpee says they will soon have a macaroni and cheese cone that comes with or without crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos.
For beverages, they serve wine, beer and soda. To learn more about Coned Bros, check them out on Facebook. Coned Bros located at 702 US 2 in Leavenworth.