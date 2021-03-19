MOSES LAKE - The property manager for the owner of the building that leases space to SUMO Japanese, AT&T, Mattress Firm, and Perfect Look Salon in Moses Lake says a new tenant will soon occupy the space that used to house Quiznos Subs.
Kasara Mena of Read Investments says the building's owner, RI-Moses Lake LLC, will be leasing space to Little Caesars.
Crews are currently prepping the vacant space off Stratford Rd. for the large pizzeria chain.
Mena says she isn’t sure as to when the Little Caesars pizzeria will open for business.